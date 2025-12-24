 Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Kartik-Ananya Starrer Sells More Than 79K Tickets
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is all set to release on December 25, 2025. As it is a Holiday release, one would expect it to take a bumper opening, but that looks doubtful, as due to fewer screens, the movie might take a slow start at the box office.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Poster | Instagram

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, the film has been fighting to get screens, due to the Dhurandhar storm at the box office. With fewer screens, the advance booking started a couple of days ago, and it has been strictly decent.

According to Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has till now sold more than 79k tickets across the country for its first day. The movie, on its day one, till now has collected Rs. 3.06 crore without block seats, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 4.44 crore. So, clearly, the first day collection depends on the on-the-spot booking.

For now, we can expect Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to collect around Rs. 8-10 crore at the box office on its first day.

Kartik's last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was also a holiday release (Diwali), had collected Rs. 35.5 crore on its first day. But one can say that the franchise factor worked for the movie.

However, for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, an opening of around Rs. 15-20 crore would have been perfect. So, let's see if reviews and word of mouth will help the movie at the box office or not.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer And Songs

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri teaser and trailer had grabbed the attention of the audience. However, when it comes to music, apart from the title track, no other song has impressed the audience.

A couple of days ago, the makers released the recreated version of Saat Samundar Paar, and the song has been receiving a lot of negative reviews on social media.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Release Date

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was earlier slated to release on December 31, 2025. But, the makers preponed it to December 25, 2025. We wonder if releasing the movie on New Year's Eve would have been a better option.

