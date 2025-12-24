 'Don't Know What The Fuss Is About!': Shobhaa De Defends Kartik Aaryan's Version Of Saat Samundar Paar After Song Faces Backlash On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Don't Know What The Fuss Is About!': Shobhaa De Defends Kartik Aaryan's Version Of Saat Samundar Paar After Song Faces Backlash On Social Media

'Don't Know What The Fuss Is About!': Shobhaa De Defends Kartik Aaryan's Version Of Saat Samundar Paar After Song Faces Backlash On Social Media

A couple of days ago, the recreated version of the song Saat Samundar Paar from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released. The song received mostly negative reviews, and it is being trolled on social media, but writer Shobhaa De has defended the track and praised it.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Shobhaa De / Kartik Aaryan | Instagram

A couple of days ago, the recreated version of the song Saat Samundar Paar from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released. The song features both actors, but only Kartik is seen dancing in it. Well, the audio as well as the video of the track has received mostly negative reviews, and it is being trolled on social media. However, on Wednesday, writer Shobhaa De took to Instagram to defended the song and praised it.

De wrote, "Don't know what the fuss is about! Not sure about legalities and / or copyright issues. I enjoyed the new version if an old favourite (Saat Samundar Paar) immensely. One, because i love @kartikaaryan. One of our most underrated actors. Two, because i adore the track (sic)."

She further wrote, "We have a fam/ friends chat group titled Saat Samundar, after an epic and totally hilarious dance performance at a family wedding. The new film, 'Tu Meri...' etc looks frothy, frivolous and fun. Like 'Emily in Rome'. But hopefully, far more entertaining."

Read Also
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Will Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer...
article-image

Netizens React To Shobhaa De's Post

FPJ Shorts
Mixer Truck Overturns Inside Samruddhi Expressway Tunnel Near Bhiwandi, Traffic Hit For Hours, Safety Concerns Resurface
Mixer Truck Overturns Inside Samruddhi Expressway Tunnel Near Bhiwandi, Traffic Hit For Hours, Safety Concerns Resurface
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are Cleared,' Says Supriya Sule | VIDEO
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are Cleared,' Says Supriya Sule | VIDEO
Gem-Studded Idol Worth Up To ₹30 Crore Reaches Ayodhya, Set For Installation At Ram Temple Campus; Watch Video
Gem-Studded Idol Worth Up To ₹30 Crore Reaches Ayodhya, Set For Installation At Ram Temple Campus; Watch Video
How To Reach NMIA From Navi Mumbai And Panvel; Here's A Complete Travel Guide
How To Reach NMIA From Navi Mumbai And Panvel; Here's A Complete Travel Guide

Well, it looks like Instagram users don't agree with De. A netizen commented, "With due regards for your brilliance , but you are making a fuss of this 😀with this post (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Kartik Aryan is same in all movies. He’s a good commercial entertainer but this movies trailer looks like been there seen that (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Saat Samundar Paar Receives Backlash On Social Media

Saat Samundar Paar recreated version has received a lot of backlash on social media. A Reddit user wrote, "Divya Bharti crying in the grave (sic)." Another netizen commented, "This looks like a parody. why does he do that with his neck every time he dances. the weird forward slouching. he looks dumb as sh*t (sic)."

Read Also
'Divya Bharti Crying In The Grave': Kartik Aaryan's Version Of Saat Samundar Paar From Tu Meri Main...
article-image

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Release Date

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to release on December 25, 2025. The advance booking of the film has started, and everyone is keen to know whether the movie will be able to survive the Dhurandhar storm at the box office or not.

The advance booking of the film has been quite low.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Insaaf Milna Chahiye': Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey Criticises Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling...

'Insaaf Milna Chahiye': Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey Criticises Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling...

'Don't Know What The Fuss Is About!': Shobhaa De Defends Kartik Aaryan's Version Of Saat Samundar...

'Don't Know What The Fuss Is About!': Shobhaa De Defends Kartik Aaryan's Version Of Saat Samundar...

Revolver Rita OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Keerthy Suresh's Film Online?

Revolver Rita OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Keerthy Suresh's Film Online?

Buzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi...

Buzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi...

Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say,...

Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say,...