'Insaaf Milna Chahiye': Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey Criticises Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Doctor's Hijab - VIDEO

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey recently reacted to the controversy surrounding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was seen pulling down a woman doctor’s hijab during an official event in Patna last week. The incident sparked outrage on social media, with several celebrities and social commentators criticising the CM's conduct.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday (December 24) in Patna, Amrapali emphasised the importance of personal choice and dignity. She said, “Main hamesha ye believe karti hu ke aapka attire aapka personal choice hota hai. Kuch jagah ki bhi garimaaye hoti hai (I have always believed that one’s attire is a personal choice. There is dignity associated with certain places)."

She added, "Agar kuch aisi cheezein hui hain jo kisi ke sentiments ko hurt karti hain, toh uske upar logon ko satik karvayi karni chahiye. Jisse insaaf milna chahiye, usse zaroor insaaf mile. Main toh ye hi umeed karungi

(If something has happened that has hurt someone’s sentiments, then appropriate action should be taken and justice should be served to those who deserve it)."

Watch Amrapali Dubey's video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amrapali is the latest public figure to condemn the act, which has drawn sharp criticism across social media platforms. Other celebs like Javed Akhtar, Rakhi Sawant, Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim and others have also voiced their anger against the CM.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday during an official function in Patna, where Nitish Kumar was distributing certificates to AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) doctors.

In a video that has since gone viral, the 74-year-old Janata Dal (United) leader is seen gesturing to a woman doctor to remove her hijab. Before she could respond, Kumar is seen reaching out and pulling the hijab down from her face, briefly exposing her mouth and chin.

Shameful and Unacceptable | @NitishKumar



A Muslim woman, wearing a burqa and likely present to receive her joining letter, was subjected to public humiliation when Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reportedly reached out to pull down her Hijab/Mask.



The hijab is not a costume. It is… pic.twitter.com/4EakveoPtO — Muslim IT Cell (@Muslim_ITCell) December 15, 2025

The visuals triggered immediate backlash, with many questioning the Chief Minister’s behaviour and calling it a violation of personal boundaries and individual freedom.

As criticism continues to mount, Nitish Kumar has not yet issued an official apology or statement addressing the incident.