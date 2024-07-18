Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper Review: Manav Kaul Excels In A Darkly Humourous Tale Of Middle-Class Struggles

Directors: Puneet Krishna, Amrit Raj Gupta.

Cast: Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shubhrajyoti Barat, Faisal Malik, Jitin Gulati, Naina Sareen, Ashok Pathak, Yamini Das, Sumit Gulati,

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix

Rating: ***1/2

This series presents an intriguing tableau of contemporary middle-class struggles, wrapped in a darkly comedic narrative that is as unconventional as it is compelling. Directed by Puneet Krishna and Amrit Raj Gupta, this series takes viewers on a peculiar journey where moral dilemmas and societal expectations collide unexpectedly.

At the heart of the series is Tribhuvan Mishra, portrayed with soulful eccentricity by Manav Kaul. Once a mild-mannered family man and accountant by profession – he was a topper in Chartered Accountancy. Tribhuvan’s life takes a sharp turn when financial ruin forces him to reinvent himself as a gigolo under the moniker - CA Topper.

His clientele, a roster of neglected wives, is a commentary on societal neglect and a setup for the series’ more humourous escapades. The narrative gains complexity with the introduction of Bindi, played by Tillotama Shome, the wife of a confectioner Teekaram Jain, who moonlights as the gangster Raja Bhai. As Tribhuvan's relationships with his clients deepen, so does his entanglement in a web of deceit, murder, and corruption.

Kaul’s portrayal of Tribhuvan is nothing short of remarkable. He brings a nuanced performance that balances the character's inherent decency with his increasingly dubious choices. His soulful eyes and gentle demeanour juxtaposed with his role as a gigolo create an endearing and pitiable character.

Tillotama Shome delivers a compelling performance as Bindi, with her initial awkwardness with Tribhuvan evolving into a poignant exploration of love that ultimately leads to their entanglement in a web of complications including murder. The supporting cast, including Naina Sareen, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, and Faisal Malik, enriches the narrative, providing depth and texture to the world Tribhuvan inhabits.

The direction by Krishna and Gupta captures the essence of middle-class life in Noida with striking authenticity. The series is visually rich, with a keen eye for detail that brings the setting to life. From the cramped living spaces to the bustling streets, the milieu is portrayed with a realism that grounds the more fantastical elements of the plot. The pacing, though leisurely, allows for thorough character development and a slow-building tension that keeps viewers engaged.

The narrative excels in its use of black humour. The dialogues are sharp and witty, often providing a humorous counterpoint to the darker themes of the series. This balance of comedy and drama is handled deftly, ensuring the series never becomes too bleak or overly frivolous.

The series delves into themes of desperation and moral compromise with unflinching honesty. Tribhuvan’s journey from a respectable accountant to a morally conflicted gigolo is depicted light-heartedly with a sensitivity that avoids sensationalism.

Overall, the strength of the series lies in its richly drawn characters, engaging dialogue, and the delicate balance it maintains between humour and drama. While the leisurely pace may not suit all viewers, those who stay with it will be rewarded with a narrative that is both engaging and entertaining.