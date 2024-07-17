My Spy: The Eternal City Review: Peter Segal's Film Is A Decent Sequel With Heart, Humour and Action

A still from My Spy: The Eternal City |

Title: My Spy: The Eternal City

Director: Peter Segal

Cast: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong, Craig Robinson, Anna Faris, Flula Borg, Taeho K

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: ***1/2

This sees the return of the dynamic duo- veteran CIA operative JJ (Dave Bautista) and his teenage stepdaughter Sophie (Chloe Coleman), from the original 2020 film- My Spy.

Directed by Peter Segal, this sequel offers a thrilling mix of action, comedy, and familial bonding set against the backdrop of Italy, delivering heartwarming moments, good laughs, and solid action sequences.

The film begins with a thrilling dream sequence, setting a tone that balances excitement and humor. JJ, now a CIA desk analyst, struggles to juggle his job and being a father figure to 14-year-old Sophie, who is more interested in typical teenage experiences like her first kiss and fitting in with peers.

When Sophie’s school wins a chance to tour Italy, JJ volunteers to chaperone, hoping to bond with her and keep an eye on her budding teenage life. However, their trip takes a dramatic turn when disgruntled terrorists resurface, aiming to recover lost nuclear weapons from the Soviet era, thus dragging JJ back into the field.

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman once again prove to be a delightful pair, maintaining the chemistry and dynamic that made the first film enjoyable. Bautista's portrayal of JJ strikes a balance between a hardened agent and a dad figure desperately trying to connect with his teenage stepdaughter. Coleman's Sophie has evolved, showcasing a blend of adolescent rebellion and budding spy skills that make her character more engaging.

Supporting actors, however, are a mixed bag. Kristen Schaal, as Bobbi, gets a few moments to shine but is largely underutilized. The same can be said for Anna Faris, who is disappointingly given a predictable role that doesn't fully leverage her comedic talents. Taeho K, as Sophie’s love interest Collin, is charming and adorable, while Craig Robinson's character Connelly feels unnecessary, adding little to the overall narrative.The first half of the film balances humour and action well, with moments that are genuinely funny and heartwarming. However, the second half veers towards a more serious action thriller tone, which somewhat dilutes the fun. This shift may leave some viewers longing for the light-heartedness that characterized the earlier parts of the film.

One of the film's strengths lies in the evolving relationship between JJ and Sophie. JJ’s struggles to be a cool dad while dealing with the rigors of his profession and Sophie's teenage whims are both relatable and touching. Sophie's character growth is also a highlight as she proves herself to be a capable and reliable partner rather than just a child needing protection.

The film's comedy is hit-and-miss. While there are chuckles to be had some jokes feel forced. The villains, fail to add much depth or excitement, serving as mere plot devices to propel the story.

Overall, this film is a serviceable sequel that fans of the original will likely enjoy. Despite its flaws, the film remains a harmless and watchable addition to the spy comedy genre, anchored by the strong performances of Bautista and Coleman.