 Did Varun Dhawan's Driver Verbally Abuse A Man After A Minor Car Accident? Netizens Say, 'Bhai Ne Sahi Handle Kiya' - Watch Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Varun Dhawan's Driver Verbally Abuse A Man After A Minor Car Accident? Netizens Say, 'Bhai Ne Sahi Handle Kiya' - Watch Viral Video

Did Varun Dhawan's Driver Verbally Abuse A Man After A Minor Car Accident? Netizens Say, 'Bhai Ne Sahi Handle Kiya' - Watch Viral Video

Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Amid this, a video has made it to social media in which a man is seen complaining to Varun about his driver. The man says, "Inhone mere upar gaadi chadhaya, aur ulta sidha gaali de raha hai." Even a cop is seen in the video, and Varun calmly handles the situation.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Reddit Video

Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Amid this, a video has made it to social media in which a man is seen complaining to Varun about his driver. The man says, "Inhone mere upar gaadi chadhaya, aur ulta sidha gaali de raha hai."

In the video, we can see that there's a cop as well. Varun calmly handles the situation, and he very sweetly tells the man, 'Thik hai thaik hai', and sits in the car. Check out the video below...

Varunardo and his driver getting into some minor trouble after an accident. Apparently Varun's driver verbally abused the other guy
byu/Diedalonglongtimeago inBollyBlindsNGossip
Read Also
Bijuria: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Set The Dance Floor On Fire In Sonu Nigam's Sunny Sanskari Ki...
article-image

Netizens React To Varun Dhawan's Viral Video

Reddit users are quite impressed with Varun because the actor handled the situation calmly. A Reddit user commented on the video, "Varun has the street smarts to deal with such situations irl, he's level headed, not too emotional or aggressive (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Navratri 2025: Dombivli Comes Alive With Rasarang Garba Festival, Thousands Celebrate
Navratri 2025: Dombivli Comes Alive With Rasarang Garba Festival, Thousands Celebrate
Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice
Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice
Navratri 2025: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara; Issues Apology After PDA Video Goes Viral
Navratri 2025: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara; Issues Apology After PDA Video Goes Viral
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Did Suryakumar Yadav Skip Trophy Photoshoot Alongside Pakistan Captain Salman Agha? Check Out Viral Pic
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Did Suryakumar Yadav Skip Trophy Photoshoot Alongside Pakistan Captain Salman Agha? Check Out Viral Pic

Another Reddit user wrote, "Bhai ne sahi handle kiya Hanji hanji karke bina koi drama hue nikal gaya (sic)." One more netizen commented, "The driver showed some road rage & abused after a minor accident. So whats the big deal?? Wouldn’t most of us react the same way in such case? Also since these are his driver’s actions, no point dragging Varun into this! (sic)."

Check out the comments below...

Read Also
'Kantara Se Darr Nahi Lag Raha?': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clashing...
article-image

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Release Date

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to release on October 2, 2025. It is going to clash at the box office with Kantara Chapter 1.

SSKTK also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. The promotions of the film is going on in full swing.

So, let's wait and watch which movie will win the box office race, Kantara Chapter 1 or Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Building Mein Allow Nahi Karenge': Ranbir Kapoor Requests Paparazzi Not To Come Inside His...

'Building Mein Allow Nahi Karenge': Ranbir Kapoor Requests Paparazzi Not To Come Inside His...

BTS Leader RM Debuts Monochromatic Look & Blonde Hair At Star-Studded Milan Fashion Week - Video

BTS Leader RM Debuts Monochromatic Look & Blonde Hair At Star-Studded Milan Fashion Week - Video

Did Varun Dhawan's Driver Verbally Abuse A Man After A Minor Car Accident? Netizens Say, 'Bhai Ne...

Did Varun Dhawan's Driver Verbally Abuse A Man After A Minor Car Accident? Netizens Say, 'Bhai Ne...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar & Zubeen Garg During Mann Ki Baat;...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar & Zubeen Garg During Mann Ki Baat;...

Supermodel Bella Hadid Has Lived Through 'Darkness' & 'Pain' Since 2013 Health Diagnosis: Inside Her...

Supermodel Bella Hadid Has Lived Through 'Darkness' & 'Pain' Since 2013 Health Diagnosis: Inside Her...