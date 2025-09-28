Did Varun Dhawan's Driver Verbally Abuse A Man After A Minor Car Accident? Netizens Say, 'Bhai Ne Sahi Handle Kiya' - Watch Viral Video

Reddit Video

Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Amid this, a video has made it to social media in which a man is seen complaining to Varun about his driver. The man says, "Inhone mere upar gaadi chadhaya, aur ulta sidha gaali de raha hai."

In the video, we can see that there's a cop as well. Varun calmly handles the situation, and he very sweetly tells the man, 'Thik hai thaik hai', and sits in the car. Check out the video below...

Netizens React To Varun Dhawan's Viral Video

Reddit users are quite impressed with Varun because the actor handled the situation calmly. A Reddit user commented on the video, "Varun has the street smarts to deal with such situations irl, he's level headed, not too emotional or aggressive (sic)."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Bhai ne sahi handle kiya Hanji hanji karke bina koi drama hue nikal gaya (sic)." One more netizen commented, "The driver showed some road rage & abused after a minor accident. So whats the big deal?? Wouldn’t most of us react the same way in such case? Also since these are his driver’s actions, no point dragging Varun into this! (sic)."

Check out the comments below...

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Release Date

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to release on October 2, 2025. It is going to clash at the box office with Kantara Chapter 1.

SSKTK also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. The promotions of the film is going on in full swing.

So, let's wait and watch which movie will win the box office race, Kantara Chapter 1 or Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.