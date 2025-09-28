Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar & Zubeen Garg During Mann Ki Baat; Reveals Former Used To Send Him Rakhi Every Year

Lata Mangeshkar / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Zubeen Garg

Episode 126 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat went live on Sunday, September 28, 2025. During the episode, PM Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and Zubeen Garg. It was Lata Didi's 96th birth anniversary on Sunday.

While talking about the Nightingale of India, PM Modi said, “Today is the birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar…Her songs comprise everything that stirs human emotions. The patriotic songs she sang inspired people. She also had a deep connection with Indian culture."

The PM further revealed, “Veer Savarkar is one of the great personalities who inspired Lata Didi, whom she used to call ‘Tatya’. She sang many of Veer Savarkar’s songs in her own voice."

He further recalled that Lata Didi used to send him Rakhi every year. The Prime Minister said, “My bond of affection with Lata Didi has always remained intact. She used to send me a Rakhi every year without fail. Sudhir Phadke, a great personality of Marathi Sugam Sangeet, was the first one to introduce me to Lata Didi. I told her that I loved the song Jyoti Kalash Chhalke, sung by her and composed by Sudhir Phadke Ji."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Zubeen Garg

While talking about Zubeen, PM Modi called him 'Kohinoor of Assamese culture'. He said, “Amidst Assam celebrating the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, a few days ago, a moment of sadness too descended. People are mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg."

“Zubeen Garg was a renowned singer who made his mark across the country. He had a deep connection with Assamese culture. Zubeen Garg will always remain etched in our memories, and his music will continue to captivate generations to come," PM Modi further added.

Zubeen passed away a few days ago in scuba diving mishap.