 Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar & Zubeen Garg During Mann Ki Baat; Reveals Former Used To Send Him Rakhi Every Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPrime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar & Zubeen Garg During Mann Ki Baat; Reveals Former Used To Send Him Rakhi Every Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar & Zubeen Garg During Mann Ki Baat; Reveals Former Used To Send Him Rakhi Every Year

During the Mann Ki Baat Episode 126, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and Zubeen Garg. PM Modi recalled how Lata Didi used to send him a Rakhi every year. While talking about Zubeen, he called him 'Kohinoor of Assamese culture'. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Lata Mangeshkar / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Zubeen Garg

Episode 126 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat went live on Sunday, September 28, 2025. During the episode, PM Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and Zubeen Garg. It was Lata Didi's 96th birth anniversary on Sunday.

While talking about the Nightingale of India, PM Modi said, “Today is the birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar…Her songs comprise everything that stirs human emotions. The patriotic songs she sang inspired people. She also had a deep connection with Indian culture."

The PM further revealed, “Veer Savarkar is one of the great personalities who inspired Lata Didi, whom she used to call ‘Tatya’. She sang many of Veer Savarkar’s songs in her own voice."

Read Also
Gauhati University Announces Initiatives To Immortalise Memory Of Zubeen Garg, Including Statue...
article-image

He further recalled that Lata Didi used to send him Rakhi every year. The Prime Minister said, “My bond of affection with Lata Didi has always remained intact. She used to send me a Rakhi every year without fail. Sudhir Phadke, a great personality of Marathi Sugam Sangeet, was the first one to introduce me to Lata Didi. I told her that I loved the song Jyoti Kalash Chhalke, sung by her and composed by Sudhir Phadke Ji."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Set To Debut In SoBo Soon: Iconic Stations Unveiled, Opening Date Awaited
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Set To Debut In SoBo Soon: Iconic Stations Unveiled, Opening Date Awaited
Mumbai News: MNS Student Wing Urges Garba Pandals In Borivali, Dahisar And Charkop To Play Marathi Songs During Navratri | VIDEO
Mumbai News: MNS Student Wing Urges Garba Pandals In Borivali, Dahisar And Charkop To Play Marathi Songs During Navratri | VIDEO
Madras High Court Cancels Urgent Hearing On Karur Stampede Tragedy
Madras High Court Cancels Urgent Hearing On Karur Stampede Tragedy
'2 Rupaih Ka Chewing Gum, Surya Bhai Singham': Indian Fans' Chants Viral Outside Dubai Stadium Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
'2 Rupaih Ka Chewing Gum, Surya Bhai Singham': Indian Fans' Chants Viral Outside Dubai Stadium Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
Read Also
Zubeen Garg Death Investigation: CID Questions Nishita Goswami, Actress SLAMS Singer's Manager...
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Zubeen Garg

While talking about Zubeen, PM Modi called him 'Kohinoor of Assamese culture'. He said,  “Amidst Assam celebrating the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, a few days ago, a moment of sadness too descended. People are mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg."

“Zubeen Garg was a renowned singer who made his mark across the country. He had a deep connection with Assamese culture. Zubeen Garg will always remain etched in our memories, and his music will continue to captivate generations to come," PM Modi further added.

Zubeen passed away a few days ago in scuba diving mishap.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar & Zubeen Garg During Mann Ki Baat;...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar & Zubeen Garg During Mann Ki Baat;...

Supermodel Bella Hadid Has Lived Through 'Darkness' & 'Pain' Since 2013 Health Diagnosis: Inside Her...

Supermodel Bella Hadid Has Lived Through 'Darkness' & 'Pain' Since 2013 Health Diagnosis: Inside Her...

Rajvir Jawanda Accident: Kanwar Singh Grewal Requests People Not To Spread Fake Death News And Write...

Rajvir Jawanda Accident: Kanwar Singh Grewal Requests People Not To Spread Fake Death News And Write...

PHOTOS: Ihana Dhillon, Omung Kumar, Harmeet Singh & Other Celebs Unveil Society Interiors & Design...

PHOTOS: Ihana Dhillon, Omung Kumar, Harmeet Singh & Other Celebs Unveil Society Interiors & Design...

Nora Fatehi's Plaid Corset Gown Steals The Show At Dubai Showcase

Nora Fatehi's Plaid Corset Gown Steals The Show At Dubai Showcase