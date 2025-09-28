 PHOTOS: Ihana Dhillon, Omung Kumar, Harmeet Singh & Other Celebs Unveil Society Interiors & Design Magazine In Mumbai
The glittering event, which these celebs unveil the latest 'Society Interiors & Design' magazine, took place on September 24 at Invincible, C'est La Vie, Bandra, Mumbai. Ashok Dhamankar, founder and head of Magnate Publishing, Consulting Editor Swati Balgi and Team Magnate welcomed guests with warmth and vision.

Sunday, September 28, 2025
article-image

Bollywood filmmaker Omung Kumar, actress Ihana Dhillon, singer Harmeet Singh, interior designer Amit Porwal, and Magnate's Ashok Dhamankar and Swati Balgi recently came together to unveil the 'Society Interiors & Design' magazine in Mumbai.

Ihana Dhillon, Omung Kumar, Harmeet Singh and others at the event

Ashok Dhamankar, founder and head of Magnate Publishing, Consulting Editor Swati Balgi and Team Magnate welcomed guests with warmth and vision, highlighting the magazine's legacy of excellence.

Omung Kumar and Harmeet Singh share a light-hearted moment

"Each issue is a reflection of our commitment to quality. Tonight was a proud moment celebrating our growing influence," said Dhamankar. Swati Balgi added, "The magazine is about more than interiors, it's about people, ideas and trends that shape the way we live."

Special guests felicitated for their contributions at the event

Amit Porwal stated, "It is an honour for me to have my designs showcased on the cover of 'Society Interiors & Design' Magazine. I thank Ashok Dhamankar, Sunil Khavnekar and Swati Balgi for this tremendous appreciation."

Ashok Dhamankar poses with the guests as they unveil the magazine

The evening drew together eminent personalities including Dr Yogesh Lakhani. All the dignitaries were felicitated for their contributions, adding sparkle to the night. Omung Kumar summed up the spirit of the evening: "Design is a language that tells stories, and 'Society Interiors & Design' captures that beautifully."

Ihana Dhillon looks stunning in a navy blue outfit

As the celebration concluded, 'Society Interiors & Design' once again reinforced its role as more than a magazine, a benchmark of style and creativity, uniting stars, visionaries and trendsetters under one roof.

