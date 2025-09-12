 Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Grace Society Achievers' Celebratory Evening In Mumbai; See Photos
Founder and Director of Magnate Publishing, Ashok Dhamankar, along with editor Andrea CostaBir and Team Magnate, welcomed guests and set the tone for the evening. The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the issue by Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, who were greeted with warm applause at the event in Bandra, Mumbai

Mumbai sparkled with glamour and cheer on (Thursday) September 11 as Society Achievers hosted a celebratory evening at Invincible C’est La Vie, Bandra West, marking the success of its August 2025 issue. The edition featured cricket legend Harbhajan Singh and his actress-wife Geeta Basra on the cover.

Founder and Director of Magnate Publishing, Ashok Dhamankar, along with editor Andrea CostaBir and Team Magnate, welcomed guests and set the tone for the evening. Speaking on the milestone, Dhamankar said, "The overwhelming response from readers has been heartening and tonight’s celebration is a reflection of the love Society Achievers continues to receive."

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the issue by Singh and Basra, who were greeted with warm applause. Expressing her gratitude, Basra said, "Being part of Society Achievers is special because the magazine celebrates journeys as much as it does success. It is an honour to be on its cover at such an important moment in my life and career."

Harbhajan Singh added, "Society Achievers is a platform that recognises achievers from every walk of life. Being featured in its pages is a privilege and being part of tonight’s celebration makes it even more memorable."

The event saw the presence of several eminent personalities, including philanthropist Neeti Goel, jewellery designer Poonam Soni, producer Divya Bhatnagar of Basra's upcoming film Mehar, Siddhant Gill (Partner at Naarad PR and Image Strategists), entrepreneur Jyoti Gupta, and Sanjay Vaidh. All the distinguished guests were felicitated, adding warmth and sparkle to the gathering.

As the evening concluded, the success of the August issue stood as a testament to what Society Achievers has always represented - a chronicle of dreams and determination, bringing together stars, visionaries, and changemakers in a way that is both inspiring and unforgettable.

