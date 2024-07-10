'Offended By Vulgarity In CA Topper Trailer': Netizens Demand Ban On Netflix Show, SLAM Makers For 'Disrespecting' CAs

Netflix's upcoming web series Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper has sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many netizens slamming the makers as well as the streaming platform for portraying Chartered Accountants (CAs) in a negative light. The show, which revolves around the story of an accountant who dives headfirst into a misadventure involving guns and sweet-toothed goons disguised as halwaais, has been accused of insulting CAs.
The trailer of the show was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday (July 9) and it introduces the characters without giving away much about their background. It shows lead actor Manav Kaul's character, a CA, living an ordinary and boring life. To pay his debts, he becomes a gigolo. It intrigues the audience about the drama that will unfold in the chaotic crime comedy-drama, which also stars Tillotama Shome.
While some social media users were all praises for the trailer, others slammed the makers for the show's content.
"I strongly criticise the upcoming Webseries on @NetflixIndia, request @NetflixIndia to remove it from your platform immediately #boycott_CA_Topper, I urge everyone to report this issue," a user wrote.
Another user wrote, "First when I saw that Netflix is coming with series on CA I was happy but as soon as I saw the trailer I was like What the hell is this... Our profession is most underrated and now also this series will disrespect our noble profession."
"CA topper na rakhte naam to bhi chal jata. Aisa kuch specific CA se related content to nhi hai. #ICAI," read another comment.
Another person wrote, "As a Chartered Accountant, I am deeply offended by the vulgarity in the trailer for your upcoming release. This portrayal undermines the dignity of our profession. I urge you to reconsider releasing this @theicai request you to take immediate action to adress this disrespect."
A user who defended the show, wrote on X, "Be open minded, it will only promote your profession. Have you seen jolly LLB, Doctor G, Enjoy the content man with some broad view."
The makers have not reacted to netizens demanding a ban on the show yet.
Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and Puneet Krishna, the show also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Shubhrajyoti Barat, Faisal Malik, Jitin Gulati and others. CA Topper is all set to release on July 18.