Toxic Controversy: Yash’s Film Accused Of 'Illegally' Cutting 100 Trees To Build Film Set In Bengaluru, Producers REACT

Kannada actor Yash will be seen next in the action thriller Toxic, which is one of his most-anticipated films. However, the movie has now landed in controversy after the makers have been accused of 'illegally' cutting off 100 trees in Bengaluru's Peenya for the construction of the film's set.

According to PTI, in a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre accused Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) and addressed concerns. He said, "This is a serious violation. Hundreds of trees have been removed without permission, and we are seeking strict legal repercussions," he said.

He also claimed that 599 acres of forest land were unlawfully transferred to HMT in the 1960s without proper de-notification.

Khandre stated that HMT had illegally transferred forestland to various entities, both governmental and private, over the years. "HMT is not only leasing the land to private entities but also renting forestland for film sets. In the case of Toxic, a massive set was erected on land reportedly sold to Canara Bank, leading to significant tree-cutting," Khandre added.

Khandre also demanded a thorough investigation and strict action will be taken against the parties involved.

Reacting to the allegations, Toxic's production house, KVN Productions, denied the claims and said that it is private property and that they have adhered to all legal requirements.

"We conducted a comprehensive survey in February 2024 and have submitted relevant documents. We await the Forest Department’s report and will challenge these claims if necessary," quoted News 18.

Toxic was announced in December 2023. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2025.