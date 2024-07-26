Tara Sutaria Pens Cryptic Note To Quash Reports Of Playing Yash's '2nd Love Interest' In Toxic: 'Nobody Is Second To Anyone'

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has clarified that she is not a part of KGF star Yash's upcoming film Toxic. For those unversed, a few days back, it was reported that Tara has been signed as Yash's love interest in the upcoming action thriller which is being directed by Geethu Mohandas. However, Tara has quashed the reports.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday (July 26), Tara wrote, "Hello all! The articles released over the last few days about a project and I are false and not shared by me."

The actress added, "Whenever there is something to share, I will share it with all of you! My love always. PS - Nobody is second to anyone."

On July 23, a Peeping Moon report stated that, in Toxic, Tara will be seen as one of the two romantic interests of Yash, the other being Kiara Advani.

Reportedly, the multi-lingual and big-budget film will also star Nayanthara as Yash's sister and Huma Qureshi in a negative character. Set against the backdrop of the drug mafia, the film will feature Yash as a gangster.

The report further stated that the film went on floors in June 2024 and is expected to continue shooting till year end. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.

In an interview in November 2023, Tara said the opportunities that came her way were mostly 'glamorous' roles which led to her getting unintentionally typecast.

"I don’t know if I got impatient but it was frustrating, for sure. Even in meetings with directors and producers this year, I couldn’t reveal, show, or talk too much about Apurva. People more so in our industry than the audience didn’t expect and see me doing something like this. I felt stereotyped as the glamourous girl all the time. Everyone says it also and it’s very irritating. Having said that, it’s fun to do all that and it’s a part of all of us young actors and actresses."

She added, "The films I’ve done or the way I’ve been presented have been a reason for people to believe that I’m just a one or two-dimensional actress and that I can’t do other stuff, which has been extremely infuriating."

Tara, who made her acting debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, was last seen in the OTT release Apurva. She garnered praises from the critics as well as the audience for her performance in the film.