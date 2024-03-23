 Kareena Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Shruti Haasan To Star Opposite Yash In Toxic? Makers Say 'Truly Appreciate The Excitement But..'
The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
Social media has been abuzz with reports of actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sai Pallavi and Shruti Haasan joining Yash in his film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups'.

Amid the rumours, the makers of the film said on Saturday, requesting everyone to refrain from speculation. "There are many unsubstantiated theories and information doing rounds about the casting of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. We truly appreciate the excitement around Toxic, but at this point, we would request everyone to refrain from speculation. The casting process for the film is near completion, and we are thrilled with the team we have onboard. As we gear up to bring this story to life, we request everyone to wait for the official announcements," the makers said in a statement.

'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' is under the direction of Geetu Mohandas and is co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is slated for theatrical release on April 10, 2025.

In December 2023, Yash announced the film's title with a video on Instagram and wrote, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC." The video gave a glimpse of the actor's looks in the film wearing a hat and a cigar in his mouth.

After the success of the KGF movies, actor Yash became a household name. Now fans are eagerly waiting to see him in 'Toxic'.

