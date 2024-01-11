 Kareena Kapoor's Team Asks Everyone To Wait For 'Official Statement' About Her Upcoming Film Toxic With Yash
Kareena Kapoor's Team Asks Everyone To Wait For 'Official Statement' About Her Upcoming Film Toxic With Yash

Kareena Kapoor's team requested the media to "refrain from premature conjecture" about her next project.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 08:32 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. Fans adore watching her on screen and eagerly await her next project. Over the past few days, there has been a buzz that she will be seen in Geetu Mohandas' 'Toxic', starring 'KGF' star Yash. However, there was no official announcement.

Kareena's team has now issued a statement on the rumours going around while requesting the media to "refrain from premature conjecture" about her next project.

"There have been many speculations doing the rounds about Kareena Kapoor Khan's next film. While we understand the excitement and the anticipation. We request media to refrain from Kareena Kapoor about her next project and its star cast. Something very exciting is coming up very soon and we request everyone to wait for the official announcement. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan," read the statement by Kareena's team.

After the massive success of 'KGF: Chapter 2' actor Yash is all set to return to the big screen.

Yash announced the title of his next film with a special teaser video.

Taking to Instagram, Yash shared a post which he captioned, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC." Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic' is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025.

The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.Soon after Yash shared the official announcement video, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"The only TOXICity we all approve of," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Yash stardom on peak." "This will also be a blockbuster hit and break all the records boss," a user wrote.

Talking about Kareena, she will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

