 Yash Issues Statement After 3 Fans Die Installing His Banner: 'Incidents Like These Make Me Fear My Own Birthday'
Three fans of Yash died on Sunday after being electrocuted while putting up banners for the star's birthday, which was on January 8

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
In a tragic incident, three fans of Tollywood star Yash died after being electrocuted while putting up banners for his birthday in Karnataka on January 7, Sunday. The actor has now issued an official statement on the entire incident, in which he mentioned that he has now started fearing his own birthday due to incidents like this.

In the statement, he requested his fans to not go out of their way and risk their lives in a bid to show him love. "If you wish me wholeheartedly, from where ever you are, that is the best gesture for me. Tragic incidents like these make me fear my own birthday. This is not how you show fandom," he said.

He went on to say, "Please don't show your love like this. I want to request you all. Don't hang banners, don't do bike chases and take dangerous selfies; my intention is for all of my audience and fans is to grow in life as I do. If you are a true fan of mine, then do your work diligently, dedicate your life to yourself and be happy and successful. You are the ones who mean everything to your families, you should aim to make them proud."

Yash explained that one can extend monetary support after incidents like these, but the dead cannot be brought back, and the family of the deceased will be scarred forever.

"I don't like to demonstrate popularity by exhibiting the love of my fans. I will always keep the showcasing to a minimum even if my fans are upset about it. But my intention is not to disappoint anyone. If you respect me, then be responsible first. Parents are waiting for you at home," he said.

He mentioned that this year, he kept his birthday celebrations lowkey as COVID-19 cases are on a rise once again, and he does not wish to cause harm to anyone.

After news about the death of his three fans surfaced, Yash visited Gadag and met the families of the deceased on Monday, while also extending his help and condolences.

He provided financial aid to the bereaved families but refused to disclose details of the same.

