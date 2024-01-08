Yash's 3 Fans Die After Getting Electrocuted While Putting Actor's Banner For His Birthday In Karnataka

In a shocking turn of events, KGF actor Yash's 3 fans passed away in Karnataka's Surangi village of Lakshmeshwar taluka of Gadag distric early on Monday (January 8, 2024) after getting electrocuted while they were putting a cut-out of the actor in honour of his birthday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Hanumanth Harijan (24), Murali Naduvinamani (20), Naveen Gaaji (20). Reportedly, 3 more people have also been injured, however, they are currently getting treated at a hospital.

Read Also KGF Chapter 3 Release Date Out, Makers Of Yash Starrer Share An Interesting Update

Talking about the incident, the superintendent of Police, Babasasheb Nemogouda, said, "While putting up the banner, three of them were electrocuted and three were injured. The banner had a metal frame that was in touch with a HESCOM wire. A case has been registered at Lakshmeshwar Police Station. We will investigate this."

Chandru Lamani, Shirhatti MLA who visited the spot saidthat he will request Yash to visit the families of the deceased. "We request the public not to erect any metallic frame banners," he added.

Earlier, Yash issued an official statement this year he will not be celebrating his birthday with fans as he is filming for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.

“I know many of you are waiting to meet me on my birthday in person … Trust me when I say this, to be able to be with you all is one of the things I treasure the most. But, we may have to wait a bit more since I will be away on 8th January. Even though not in person, every single wish from you all is and will always be very special. Love, Yash," he wrote.