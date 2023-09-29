 KGF Chapter 3 Release Date Out, Makers Of Yash Starrer Share An Interesting Update
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKGF Chapter 3 Release Date Out, Makers Of Yash Starrer Share An Interesting Update

KGF Chapter 3 Release Date Out, Makers Of Yash Starrer Share An Interesting Update

Yash will return as Rocky in the third instalment of KGF.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
KGF Chapter 3 Release Date Out, Makers Of Yash Starrer Share An Interesting Update | Photo Via Instagram

The third part of Kannada blockbuster "KGF", starring Yash, will be released in 2025, according to the spokesperson from Hombale Films. Production will begin on the third part of the pan-India franchise by December 2023.

"On the fifth anniversary of 'KGF' on December 21, we will announce the release plan of 'KGF 3'. The initial round of discussion between the director, producer and actor for 'KGF 3' has happened and a storyline has been discussed.

Read Also
Is KGF 3 on the cards for director Prashant Neel?
article-image
Read Also
KGF 2's Yash & Wife Radhika Pandit's Varamahalakshmi Puja With Family; See Pics
article-image

The shoot will begin in October 2024 and the film released in 2025. An official announcement about the release of 'KGF 3' will be made in December this year," a spokesperson of Hombale Films told PTI.

The period action franchise, which started with 2018's "KGF: Chapter 1", followed by a 2022 sequel, titled "KGF: Chapter 3". It revolves around Rocky (Yash) and his quest for power and wealth.

Hombale Films has three more films in the pipeline. "We have 'Salaar 2' with Prabhas, 'Kantara 2' with Rishab Shetty and 'Tyson' with Prithviraj Sukumaran," the spokesperson said.

Read Also
Aamir Khan reacts to 'Laal Singh Chaddha' averting clash with 'KGF: Chapter 2': 'We got saved'
article-image
Read Also
Kantara actor Kishore calls Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 a 'mindless' film, says 'not my type of cinema'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBFC Reacts To Actor Vishal's Corruption Allegations: 'Action Will Be Taken Against Anyone Involved'

CBFC Reacts To Actor Vishal's Corruption Allegations: 'Action Will Be Taken Against Anyone Involved'

Esha Gupta Recalls Horrific Casting Couch Experience: 'When I Refused, The Co-Producer...'

Esha Gupta Recalls Horrific Casting Couch Experience: 'When I Refused, The Co-Producer...'

KGF Chapter 3 Release Date Out, Makers Of Yash Starrer Share An Interesting Update

KGF Chapter 3 Release Date Out, Makers Of Yash Starrer Share An Interesting Update

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Brahmastra Co-Stars Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals If He Attended Their...

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Brahmastra Co-Stars Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals If He Attended Their...

Video: Parineeti Chopra Screams In Excitement On Seeing Raghav Chadha During Baraat, Gives A Glimpse...

Video: Parineeti Chopra Screams In Excitement On Seeing Raghav Chadha During Baraat, Gives A Glimpse...