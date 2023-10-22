KGF Star Yash Demands ₹150 Crore To Play Ravan In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: Report

After Bollywood saw the shocking failure of Om Raut's Adipurush, which was based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, ace filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is all set to try his hand at the epic, with his next, which is also titled Ramayan. The film is reportedly being made on a mammoth budget and it is set to star some of the biggest names of India.

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play Sita. And the character of the demon king Ravan will be brought to life by none other than south superstar Yash of KGF fame.

And looks like while the actor is all ready to undergo the transformation to play Ravan, he has charged a hefty sum for the same.

Yash demands Rs 150 crore for Ramayan

If latest reports are to go by, Yash has demanded a whopping Rs 150 crore to play the role of Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.

He will also be seen undergoing a drastic transformation to play the mighty demon king on screen, both physically and mentally.

Ramayan will also mark Yash's official entry in Bollywood, and while he is already a superstar down south, he wants to make sure that he enjoys the same stature in the Hindi showbiz as well.

About Ramayan

Meanwhile, Tiwari's Ramayan will reportedly go on floors in February next year.

A few days ago, a report had stated that Ranbir has decided to give up on non vegetarian food until the time he concludes the shoot of Ramayan. The actor has made the decision to "feel as pure as Lord Ram", and to connect with his character better.

Also, earlier Alia Bhatt was approached to play the role of Sita in the film, however, she turned it down for reasons unknown. Later, Sai Pallavi was brought on board.

