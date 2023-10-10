 Sunny Deol To Play Lord Hanuman In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Here's What We Know
While Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly essay Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Mata Sita in the film

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
File photo of Sunny Deol | ANI

Bollywood filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is reportedly set to direct Ramayan, in which Ranbir Kapoor will essay Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi will be seen as Mata Sita. It was earlier reported that KGF star Yash will step into the shoes of the mighty demon king, Ravan and now, it has been said that Sunny Deol will play a major role in the film.

Sunny Deol to star in Ramayan?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol, who is currently enjoying the success of Gadar 2, has been approached by the makers of Ramayan to play the role of Lord Hanuman. Yes, you read that right.

A source informed the news portal that Nitesh Tiwari and his team members are in talks with Sunny Deol to play the pivotal role. The actor has reportedly shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari's rendition of Ramayan and is also excited to play Lord Hanuman.

However, the film has not been officially announced yet. The makers have remained tightlipped and have also kept the details of the cast under wraps.

According to media reports, the film will go on floors around February 2024 with Ranbir and Sai. Yash is expected to join the shoot from the month of July 2024. The film will hit the big screens in 2025.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is enjoying the success of Gadar 2. The film wrecked havoc at the box office as it became one of the highest grossing films of the year with over Rs 525 crore so far. The film released in theatres on August 11 and it is being screened across the country even after nearly two months.

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, is a sequel to the iconic 2001 film Gadar. The film brought back the hit jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel back on the silver screens, and it also starred Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and Simrat Kaur in key roles.

