Ranbir Kapoor To Give Up Meat, Alcohol To 'Feel Pure' Like Lord Ram For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

We have often heard of actors going to lengths to get into the skin of the characters they play on screen, and Ranbir Kapoor seems to be no different. The star will reportedly essay the role of Lord Ram in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's retelling of the Hindu epic, Ramayan, and for that, he wants to leave no stone unturned.

While the film has not been officially announced yet, Tiwari is reportedly set to helm Ramayan, with Ranbir playing Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi being Sita, and KGF star Yash stepping into the shoes of the mighty demon king, Ravan.

Although Ranbir has remained tightlipped about the developments, he grabbed eyeballs after he was seen sporting a clean-shaven look and neatly cut hair in the city after flaunting his overgrown mane for nearly a year.

Ranbir to abstain from meat, alcohol?

And now, as per latest reports, Ranbir has decided to let go of meat and other non-vegetarian food, in order to "feel clean" like Lord Ram from the within.

Not just that, but he has also decided to abstain from consuming alcohol to do justice to the part.

"These are not things he would avoid just for his public image, but also as a dedicated actor, Ranbir wants to feel as pure and clean as Sri Rama. In any case, Ranbir is not into late nights and wild parties," the report stated.

Neither Ranbir nor Nitesh Tiwari have reacted to the report yet.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Animal, in which he will be sporting a brand new look.

The teaser of Animal was dropped by the makers a few days ago, and it gave the audience a glimpse of the toxic father-son relationship between Ranbir and Anil Kapoor. The film promises some high-voltage action and bloodshed. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

Animal is set to hit the silver screens on December 1, 2023.

