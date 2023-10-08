Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Twin In Number '8' Jerseys As They Get Spotted In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2023
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made an appearance today as they arrived to watch Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a daughter together named Raha.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating in 2017 and tied the knot after 5 years.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also posed for the paparazzi present outside the venue.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have starred together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinned in number '8' jerseys.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla