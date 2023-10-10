Agastya Nanda Refuses To Play Laxman In Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan: Report

The latest star kid on the block, Agastya Nanda, is soon set to mark his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya already has multiple projects in his kitty even before his debut and offers have been pouring in for the young actor from all corners of B-Town.

And if the latest buzz is to go by, Agastya was offered to play the role of none other than Laxman, in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayan.

The film will reportedly see Ranbir Kapoor essay the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will play Sita and Yash might be seen playing Ravan.

Agastya rejects Ramayan

According to recent reports, Agastya was offered to essay the role of Lord Ram's younger brother, Laxman, who stays by his side until the very end.

However, Agastya was of the opinion that he cannot afford to play the "second fiddle" to another actor at this point of his career.

For the unawares, Agastya is set to play the role of Archie Andrews in The Archies. Not just that, but he already has Sriram Raghavan's next, titled Ekkis, in his kitty.

About The Archies

Meanwhile, The Archies is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

The musical is set to star Agastya as Archie Andrews, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan as Veronica, and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper.

Besides, it will also feature Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot, Delnaaz Irani, and others, in pivotal roles.

