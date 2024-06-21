'Top Actor Asked Me To Meet Him Alone, Without Driver': Isha Koppikar Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Experience

Isha Koppikar | Instagram

Actress Isha Koppikar was earlier in the news for her separation with her husband Timmy Narang. Now, the actress has revealed some shocking experiences from her teen days, when she entered the industry.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Isha had a heart-to-heart conversation about an incident where an A-list actor approached the actor to meet alone. However, she did not reveal any names.

Here's What Isha stated

Isha shared an anecdote about her experience with the casting couch when she was 18-years-old she was new to the industry. Talking about the incident, she said, "One actor asked me to meet him alone, without my driver or anyone else, because there were rumours about him being involved with other actresses. He said, ‘There are already controversies about me, and the staff spreads rumours.’ But I refused him and told him that I couldn’t come alone. He was an A-list actor from the Hindi film industry. I must be around 22-23 years old at that time.”

Isha went on to say that many of them touched her inappropriately and asked her to be friendly with the heroes, in an unpleasant way. “I was 18 when a secretary and an actor approached me for a casting couch. They told me that to get work, you have to be ‘friendly' with actors. I am very friendly, but what does ‘friendly' mean? I am so friendly that Ekta Kapoor once told me to have some attitude,” she added.

On the work front, Isha made her acting debut with Ek Tha Dil Ek Thi Dhadkan in 1998, she also gave some amazing performances in films such as Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Company, Kaante, Pinjar, Don, and Dil Ka Rishta. The actress was last seen in the Tamil-language science fiction film Ayalaan, with Sivakarthikeyan Rakul Preet Singh, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. The film was written and directed by R. Ravikumar, and produced by Kotapadi J. Rajesh under KJR Studios.

On the personal front, in 2009 she tied the knot with Timmy Narang. Reportedly, their love story began in the gym, and have known each other for 3 years before they started dating. The duo shares one daughter Rianna. This year in January the couple ended their 14 years of marriage. A close source to the couple reveals Etimes that they separated because of compatibility issues.