'Our Softness Is Not Liability': Teyana Taylor Breaks Down After Winning FIRST Golden Globe Award, Sends Message To Black Women—VIDEO

Photo Via X

Actor-singer Teyana Taylor won her first Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in the 2025 film One Battle After Another. She became emotional while accepting the honour, tearing up on stage. Taylor portrayed Perfidia Beverly Hills in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film.

Her name was announced early in the evening, as the Best Supporting Actress category was the first award presented at the ceremony, with actors Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Garner presenting the honour.

Teyana Taylor Breaks Down After Winning FIRST Golden Globe Award

After her win was announced, Teyana stood up from her seat, visibly emotional and sobbing. During her acceptance speech, she talked about her daughters, who were inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel where the event took place, with a smile, she said, "Y'all better be off them damn phones and watching me right now."

Check out the video:

Teyana Taylor cries as she accepts her first ever Golden Globe



“To my brown sisters & little brown girls watching tonight… We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, our dreams deserve space”



See the winners list: https://t.co/u8RneFY12F pic.twitter.com/8Acjc7lvGK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2026

'To My Brown Sisters & Little Brown Girls...'

Later, towards the end of her speech, Taylor delivered a powerful message addressed to Black women and young girls watching the ceremony. She said, "To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, other nominees in the Best Supporting Actress category included Amy Madigan for Weapons, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value, Emily Blunt for The Smashing Machine, and Ariana Grande for Wicked: For Good.