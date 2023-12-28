Isha Koppikar Parts Ways With Husband Timmy Narang After 14 Years Of Marriage: Report

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar has reportedly parted ways with husband Timmy Narang after being married for 14 long years. The two tied the knot in 2009, and in 2014, they welcomed their baby girl, Rianna Narang, to this world.

According to reports, Isha and Timmy have decided to end their relationship and the actress has already moved out of her husband's house with their daughter.

The report also stated that the divorce is not a recent development, but in fact, the couple had filed for a divorce about a month ago.

While the exact reason behind them heading to splitsville is yet to be known, if reports are to be believed, the two parted ways due to compatibility issues. Despite several efforts to get their marriage back on track, they reportedly failed, and eventually decided that divorce would be the best decision.

Isha and Timmy are yet to issue an official statement about the divorce.

Isha was first introduced to Timmy, who was a hotelier, by Leena Mogre and Preity Zinta.

On the work front, Isha has primarily worked in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi film industries. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a model before making her Bollywood debut with the film Fiza in 2000.

She later went on to star in films like Ram Gopal Verma's Company (2002), Kaante (2002), Pinjar (2003), Darna Mana Hai (2003), and Don: The Chase Begins Again.

She will be next seen in the Tamil film, Ayalaan.

In 2019, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.