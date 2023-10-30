Isha Koppikar Finds South Indian Actors To Be Very Humble & Extremely Down To Earth |

Isha Koppikar Narang returns on screen with director Ram Gopal Varma’s web series titled Kadapa. Her next Tamil film titled Ayalaan is set to release on Makar Sankranti 2024. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Isha talks about fulfilling her daughter’s dream, her acting comeback with RGV and more. Excerpts

How do you look at your second innings?

I am back, good work is happening and I am very happy about digitisation and OTT, which is giving a lot of work to fine actors. There is fantastic work happening for actors and the technicians. I am waiting for my release in January.

How do you go steady till today?

It’s a huge hard work that goes in keeping yourself relevant. A lot of perseverance is needed. You have to be very religiously dedicated, you also have to be disciplined. It’s not easy if you are trying to be alike alongside the current generation. What really keeps me going is pressure which feels great and takes me forward. I think a little bit of pressure is like an incentive for you to do better.

Go on…

You don't become complacent. You don't become lethargic. You have that in mind. If not you, then somebody else will take it away from you. I like a little bit of competition. Though, I always want to better myself in comparison to my last. I think in terms of action, I think I have managed it well. A lot of people tell me, Isha you are aging like a wine and looking better. They asked me what do I eat? What do I do to look so gorgeous yet?

Do you feel this film will open International avenues for you?

I would love to work globally because global movies are big. The Family Man is also dubbed in many other languages. It’s being dubbed not in English but apparently in Spanish, and a lot more other languages like Citadel. I am looking to work internationally too. I don’t have an agent but I am looking for someone to represent me over there for sure. My daughter calls me wonder woman so; I think I should work globally soon and live up to her expectations.

What are your thoughts on women content being presented in a better manner on the Indian celluloid?

I think it’s long overdue and well deserved. I think Hollywood has been doing it for the last few years, where women are given equal onscreen scope. Finally, we are also seeing that practice. I am glad female centric films are also doing well.

How was your experience working with the South team?

I find the actors down South to be very humble and extremely down to earth. They seldom make you feel intimidated, in fact, I have never felt intimidated at all. They make you so comfortable. When you meet them, you will never believe they are such huge superstars. Their behaviour is so normal. I feel, all this is something to learn from them, it's not outlandish, not at all on the face.

Will you also crave to do a Hindi action film?

I am getting innumerable offers but I can’t reveal anything at the moment. Whenever, need be I will update. After the trailer has been shown, since then there has been a great offers. It is not about quantity but only about quality work.

Whose biopic will interest you if ever offered to you?

I would love to play a legendary role, something like a warrior queen. I have something in my mind but I won't give away the secret, as people will get ideas. I can only give an example of someone I have liked recently, Tara Rani is the only female Chhatrapati, which was done in Marathi.