Isha Koppikar Birthday: Fashionable looks of the actress

Actress Isha Koppikar is all set to celebrate her 46th birthday on September 19, 2022

Isha Koppikar is an Indian actress, model and politician. She has appeared in Tamil as well as HIndi films

She made her acting debut with the Tamil film 'Kadhal Kavidha'

Her first Bollywood appearance was in 'Fiza' (2000). In the movie, she had played a small but significant role

In 2002, Koppikar appeared in an item number in Ram Gopal Verma's underworld movie 'Company' starring Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi

Isha tied the knot with hotelier Timmy Narang on November 29, 2009

Isha is a mother to an adorable daughter Rianna

Isha competed in the 1995 Miss India contest, winning the Miss Talent Crown

She has a black-belt in Taekwondo

She joined BJP in 2019 in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. She has been appointed as the working president of the BJP's women transport wing

