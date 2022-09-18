Isha Koppikar Birthday: Fashionable looks of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2022
Actress Isha Koppikar is all set to celebrate her 46th birthday on September 19, 2022
Isha Koppikar is an Indian actress, model and politician. She has appeared in Tamil as well as HIndi films
She made her acting debut with the Tamil film 'Kadhal Kavidha'
Her first Bollywood appearance was in 'Fiza' (2000). In the movie, she had played a small but significant role
In 2002, Koppikar appeared in an item number in Ram Gopal Verma's underworld movie 'Company' starring Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi
Isha tied the knot with hotelier Timmy Narang on November 29, 2009
Isha is a mother to an adorable daughter Rianna
Isha competed in the 1995 Miss India contest, winning the Miss Talent Crown
She has a black-belt in Taekwondo
She joined BJP in 2019 in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. She has been appointed as the working president of the BJP's women transport wing
