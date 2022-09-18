In Pics: Asha Bhosle's rare dinner date with granddaughter Zanai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2022

Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle was spotted in the city on Saturday night

Photo by Viral Bhayani

In a rare appearance, she had stepped out for a dinner date with her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The two were spotted entering a posh Japanese restaurant in Bandra

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Presently aged 89, Asha Bhosle's career has spanned over 8 decades and she is regarded as one of the most successful playback singers in the country

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Zanai too is a singer and is a part of India's first transgender band 6 Pack

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Asha Bhosle and Zanai are quite close to each other

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Zanai keeps sharing pictures of their adorable moments on social media

Photo by Viral Bhayani

