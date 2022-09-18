In Pics: Asha Bhosle's rare dinner date with granddaughter Zanai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2022
Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle was spotted in the city on Saturday night
Photo by Viral Bhayani
In a rare appearance, she had stepped out for a dinner date with her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The two were spotted entering a posh Japanese restaurant in Bandra
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Presently aged 89, Asha Bhosle's career has spanned over 8 decades and she is regarded as one of the most successful playback singers in the country
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Zanai too is a singer and is a part of India's first transgender band 6 Pack
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Asha Bhosle and Zanai are quite close to each other
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Zanai keeps sharing pictures of their adorable moments on social media
Photo by Viral Bhayani
