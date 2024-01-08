Isha Koppikar's Ex-Husband Timmy Narang CONFIRMS Their Divorce: 'It Was On Amicable Terms'

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar's ex-husband Timmy Narang has confirmed their divorce. Days after it was reported that Isha and Timmy have parted ways, the latter has stated that they got divorced in November 2023 and the actress moved out with their daughter Rianna.

In an interview with ETimes, Timmy said, "After contemplating divorce for almost a year and a half, we proceeded to file for it. The divorce was granted in November last year and it was on amicable terms. Both of us are now free to move on with our lives, which is a fact. So, I don't see why there should be any confusion regarding that."

He added, "While I haven't read the latest report, considering the legal option isn't an option because the divorce has already come through. It's as simple as that."

However, Isha has remained tight-lipped about the divorce. She has not reacted to the news yet. Earlier, the actress had said that she needs privacy.

The exact reason behind their separation is yet to be known. However, several reports stated that they parted ways due to compatibility issues. Despite several efforts to get their marriage back on track, they reportedly failed, and eventually decided that divorce would be the best decision.

Isha and Timmy tied the knot in 2009, and in 2014, they welcomed their baby girl, Rianna Narang. The actress was first introduced to Timmy, who was a hotelier, by Leena Mogre and Preity Zinta.

On the work front, Isha has worked in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi film industries. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a model before making her acting debut with the film Fiza in 2000.

She has been a part of films like Ram Gopal Verma's Company (2002), Kaante (2002), Pinjar (2003), Darna Mana Hai (2003), and Don: The Chase Begins Again among many others. In 2019, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.