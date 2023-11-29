'Toilets Are Filthy, People Screaming For Water': Vivek Agnihotri Gets Stranded On Indigo Flight, Slams Airlines For Poor Service

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had a terrible experience on his recent flight after he was left stranded in the aircraft for nearly two hours without any intimation. He took to his social media handle and slammed the airlines for their poor service and also mentioned how the crew was of no help.

Agnihotri took to his X handle to share his ordeal and claimed that people inside the flight were "screaming for water" and that the washrooms inside were filthy and littered.

"Boarded the aircraft at 11.10 AM. It’s 12.40. 1.30 hrs and not a word of information from the captain or crew. Flights get delayed all over the world but such indifference to passengers is a unique quality that @IndiGo6E possesses. Also, isn’t there a way to know the delay? What are all these highly advanced AI softwares for?" he questioned.

Boarded the aircraft at 11.10 AM. It’s 12.40. 1.30 hrs and not a word of information from the captain or crew. Flights get delayed all over the world but such indifference to passengers is a unique quality that @IndiGo6E possesses. Also, isn’t there a way to know the delay? What… — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2023

He went on to say, "Why lock flyers in a tunnel with AC with hassled and lost crew? Toilets are filthy with tissue papers all over the floor. People screaming for water. Every hostess passing it on to another."

Read Also After Rolling Eyes, Vivek Agnihotri Crops Out Karan Johar From National Award Winners Photo

He also asked netizens if they think airlines should refund certain amount when flights get delayed. "I rarely fly Indigo and always found their crew-flyer interaction pathetic. Flyers getting angry is not their fault. Airlines and their crew ensures outrage with their indifference or arrogance. If flights get delayed beyond 30 mnts, shouldn’t airlines refund a part of airfare?" he wrote.

The airlines had not responded to the filmmaker at the time this story was published.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT:



Is Mahabharat HISTORY or MYTHOLOGY?



We, at @i_ambuddha are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’:

PARVA - AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA.



There is a reason why PARVA is called ‘Masterpiece of masterpieces’.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/BiRyClhT5c — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 21, 2023

On the work front, Agnihotri delivered the biggest hit of his career in 2022 with The Kashmir Files. In September 2023, his film The Vaccine War hit the silver screens and it managed to earn Rs 10 crore at the box office, before securing an OTT release for itself.

Agnihotri is now all set to return with Parva - An Epic Tale Of Dharma, which is said to be based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata.