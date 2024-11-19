'Tiring & Frustrating': Dilip Joshi Breaks Silence On Reports Of Ugly Fight With Asit Modi On TMKOC Sets

Actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in the much-loved sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has finally spoken up after reports claiming he had an ugly fight with producer Asit Modi went viral online. Joshi refuted the reports and called the entire episode "tiring and frustrating".

Joshi issued an official statement after certain media reports claimed that he was involved in a massive fight with Modi on the sets of TMKOC, which escalated to the point that the actor held the producer by his collar. "There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that means so much to me and millions of fans, and when people spread baseless rumors, it hurts not only us but also our loyal viewers," Joshi said in his statement.

He went on to say, "It’s disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years. Every time such rumors pop up, it feels like we’re constantly explaining that they are completely untrue. It’s tiring, and it’s frustrating because it’s not just about us—it’s about all the fans who love the show and get upset reading these things."

He also stated that such rumours must be spread by people who are jealous of the show's success. "Earlier, there were even rumors about me leaving the show, which is completely false. And now, it feels like every few weeks, there’s another new story trying to defame Asit Bhai and the show in some way. It’s disappointing to see such things popping up again and again, and sometimes, I can't help but wonder if some people are just jealous of the show’s continued success," he wrote.

Ending the chatter around his exit from the show once and for all, Joshi said that he has no plans of quitting TMKOC, as it's a show which made him a household name,

"We all stand together in our commitment to make this show the best it can be, and I just wish the media would take a moment to verify the facts before printing such hurtful stories. Let’s focus on the positivity and joy that this show brings to so many. Thank you to our fans for always supporting us—it really means the world," he concluded.

This is not the first time that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the people associated with the show have made headlines. Earlier, several actors quit the show, including Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry and Palak Sindhwani, citing harassment, abuse and non-payment of dues at the hands of Modi and the co-producers. Mistry had even accused Modi of sexual harassment.