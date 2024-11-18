Dilip Joshi Gets Into Heated Fight With Asit Modi, Holds His Collar On TMKOC Sets: Report

Actor Dilip Joshi, who became a household name as Jethalal in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, got into a heated argument with showrunner Asit Kumar Modi, which escalated to the point that the former held the latter by his collar. As per reports, the incident took place in August over approval of Joshi's leaves from the shoot of the show.

According to a report in News18, Joshi had asked for a few days off from the shoot in August, but Modi avoided the conversation, and this did not go down well with the actor. Later, when Modi visited the sets of TMKOC, Joshi waited to speak to him, but he ignored him and went straight to other actors.

This resulted into a heated war of words between the two and the report stated that Joshi held Modi by his collar in a fit of rage. Not just that, but he also threatened to leave the show.

The situation was eventually brought under control, and the two reportedly sorted their differences. However, the report mentioned that this was not the first time that an altercation erupted between Joshi and Modi. Reportedly, such fights are common occurrences on the sets of TMKOC and they even had a similar argument during the Hong Kong leg of the shoot, during which Gurucharan Singh Sodhi intervened and helped them resolve the fight.

TMKOC has been in news in the past couple of years for all wrong reasons. Several actors, who had been associated with the show since its inception, such as Shailesh Lodha and Jennifer Mistry, quit the sitcom citing harassments in the hands of the Modi and the other executive producers of TMKOC. Mistry had even accused Modi of making sexual advances towards her during their outdoor shoots. Palak Sindhwani had also accused the makers of "inhuman treatment" during the shoot.