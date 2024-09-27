'Constant Inhuman Treatment': Palak Sindhwani Accuses TMKOC Makers Of 'Harassment', Recalls Suffering Panic Attack On Sets

One of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), is once again in news for all wrong reasons, this time due to actress Palak Sindhwani's claims of "harassment" and "inhuman treatment" on the sets of the show. The 26-year-old actress claimed that she suffered a panic attack on the sets, but even then the makers did not pay heed to her medical concerns.

A few days ago, reports had surfaced claiming that TMKOC makers were mulling to send a legal notice to Palak for "breach of contract". The actress has now released a media statement in which she accused the makers of "mental harassment" after she informed them of her intent to quit the show on August 8, 2024.

"Palak has been subjected to constant inhuman treatment on the sets of the said Serial and is being harassed by all means by production house and its team which caused her various health issues including mental trauma," the statement read, adding that even after the actress asked for medical leave to rest, her request was declined.

In September, when Palak enquired about the formalities to quit the show, the makers ignored her queries, and as she continued to shoot under pressure, she was also "subjected to emotional torture/blackmail", the statement mentioned. She also said that the production house spread false rumours about her after she announced her decision to quit.

"The production house brushed aside her health and other concerns and instead asked her to work with passion, and forced her to perform scenes on that very same day. As a result, on September 14, 2024, Palak suffered a panic attack on set, of which she informed the production team, who also did not pay any heed to her deteriorating health," the statement said.

For those unversed, Palak plays the role of Sonu in TMKOC and she is still shooting for the sitcom. She has said that she wants to quit the show now, but the makers are making it "difficult" for her to exit.