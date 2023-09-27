Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi's Fans Express Disappointment Over His Absence From Teaser

The action-packed teaser of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 was officially shared by the makers on Wednesday and within no time it started trending on social media. While netizens are all praises for the edge-of-the-seat action spectacle and Salman's role, a section of users also expressed disappointment over Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's absence from the teaser.

The teaser of the action-entertainer sets up the plot of the film that will show how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies. Salman's character wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won’t stop at nothing.

Fans were quick to share glimpses of the teaser on social media with their reviews. However, a few said they are eagerly waiting to see Emraan Hashmi's look in the film.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Reportedly, Emraan will play the role of an antagonist in the film. Details about his role have been kept under wraps by the makers.

Meanwhile, Salman is back to reprise his role as super agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is all set to release on Diwali holiday.

Interestingly, the teaser was unveiled on YRF’s Foundation Day, the birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

This is the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe and the audience is now invested in seeing the characters of this franchise grow with the life stories of three super spies – Tiger, Kabir, and Pathaan. The YRF Spy Universe kicked off in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023).