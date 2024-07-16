Throwback: When Katrina Kaif Revealed She Use To Cry On Her Birthday; Watch Video

Katrina Kaif |

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned 41 on Tuesday (July 16). She began her journey with modelling and then transitioned to acting. The actress made her debut in 2003 with the heist film Boom. She is known for her best work in films such as Namastey London, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Throwback to the time when Katrina remarked that she was a crybaby. In the chat show with Farhan Akhtar, Katrina disclosed that she cried the most when she had just entered the industry, and she also cried almost on her every birthday.

During the chat show, she revealed, “We had just completed shooting for the film and it was my birthday. Since I was a rank newcomer, I didn't really have many friends or acquaintances. I was alone in the cabin and there was no one around. I would have cried most of that day, I was feeling so lonely. Probably feel like a swimming pool the amount I have cried. I have cried a lot and it's pretty annoying."

When Farhan further questioned, on your every birthday, you cried? she said, "I think I have cried on every single one of my birthday. I just get emotional and cry about something happy, and then cry about something sad. And if there is nothing to cry about. I might cry about that also."

Katrina is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. On the personal front, the actress made the news for her pregnancy rumours. It all began when a video surfaced showing her strolling while walking hand in hand with her husband Vicky Kaushal in London.

Amid these speculations, she made her appearance at the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held at Jio World Centre on July 12, also followed by a wedding reception on July 14, with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

On the work front, the Dhoom 3 actress was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She will be next in Jee Lee Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

The female road trip film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar, and written by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.