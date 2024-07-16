 Katrina Kaif Birthday: Vicky Kaushal Shares UNSEEN Wedding Photo, Gives A Glimpse Of Romantic Moments With Wifey
Vicky Kaushal's special birthday post for Katrina Kaif also included a glimpse of a puja they performed at home whereas an unseen wedding photo

Updated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal penned an adorable birthday wish for his actress-wife Katrina Kaif. On Tuesday (July 16), Katrina turned 41. Social media platforms are flooded with birthday wishes from several B-Town celebrities for the actress. However, the most special wish has come from Vicky.

The Bad Newz actor shared a series of their unseen romantic photos, giving a glimpse of their memorable moments on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Vicky is seen looking adorably into Katrina's eyes as they hugged each other. Another photo shows them enjoying a pizza. The post also included a glimpse of the puja they performed at home whereas an unseen wedding photo.

"Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love," Vicky wrote along with the photos. Take a look:

