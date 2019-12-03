Throwback Tuesday: When Ranveer Singh became wingman for Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Rumoured ex-couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have long been out of the news with no sign of their cute-little gestures for each other. However, here we bring you the video when they met each other for the very first time, thanks to Ranveer Singh!

At the Lokmat Awards in 2018, Ranveer played cupid and introduced Kartik to his 'Simmba' co-star Sara which eventually led to their dating rumours as the two newbies immediately fell in love with each other. The video broke the internet as soon as it was leaked and since then the ex-couple never went out of the news.