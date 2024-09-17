'Thought It Was Radhe Maa': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Doll Inspired By Ambani's Wedding Look Goes Viral, Netizens React (VIDEO)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan |

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a grand entry donning a red anarkali suit for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July 2024. She was one of the VIP guests at the wedding, which was attended by notable personalities. Aishwarya posed for the lens on the red carpet with her entry at the venue along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

A few weeks after the wedding, a Sri Lankan doll artist created a doll inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from the Ambani wedding. The doll mirrors Aishwarya's outfit and hairstyle with impressive detail.

The Sri Lankan artist posted a video of the doll on Instagram, which sparked various reactions from netizens. While some lauded the artist for his efforts, others criticised the look. One of the users wrote, "Gajab bizti hai Aishwarya ji ki."

Another user commented, "Ek Thi Dayan."

However, some people praised the artist and the work they did to create Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doll. The third user wrote, "Maybe the face doesn't match but at least someone tried to create something. Most of the people be scrolling reels and commenting hate but the fact is someone put efforts into creating something aur logon horror movies thoda Kam dekha kroo yaar. Maybe the doll doesn't resemble Aishwarya or someone might not like it no hate to anyone I just expressed my views."

"For a second, I thought that was Radhe Maa", the comment reads.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were recently spotted in Dubai for the SIIMA 2024. She won the Best Actress award (critic's choice) for her performance in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II. Several pictures and videos from the starry night went viral on the internet.