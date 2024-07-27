Loved Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Wedding Attire? Here's A Peek Into The Reality Of Haute Couture

The recent wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a stunning display of haute couture’s potential. From Radhika’s Panetar bridal ensemble by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla to the intricately designed garments by Manish Malhotra, the event was a testament to the art of couture. Radhika’s wedding attire, featuring a customised lehenga with hand-painted panels by contemporary artist Jayasri Burman, was a blend of tradition and modern luxury. The opulent fabrics and intricate embroidery highlighted the designers' commitment to creating timeless pieces. For Anant, the choice of a red sherwani with gold pichwai work and a massive diamond brooch exemplified the grandeur of couture. The garments were not merely worn for a day but were crafted to be remembered and revered.

Haute couture is more than just fashion; it’s an art form, a symbol of opulence and exclusivity. Once the limelight fades, what happens to these masterpieces? To explore this, we turn to some of India’s leading designers—Rahul Mishra, Suneet Varma, Manish Malhotra, and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla—who share their insights on the life of couture garments beyond the red carpet.

Manish Malhotra: Craftsmanship and Care

Manish Malhotra |

Manish Malhotra, a name synonymous with Bollywood glamour, emphasizes the meticulous care taken with each couture piece. “Each ensemble is a unique, hand-embroidered masterpiece. Post-event, we ensure that any necessary alterations or enhancements are done with extreme care to preserve the design’s original essence,” Malhotra explains. He reflects on the meticulous craftsmanship involved, “Our skilled artisans pour their heart into each creation, capturing every nuance. If a client requires resizing or repair, we handle it with the utmost precision to maintain the integrity of the design.”

Malhotra’s creations are often seen at major events, including the recent wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where his couture pieces were the talk of the town. The meticulous care ensures that these pieces retain their allure long after the event has concluded.

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla: Heirlooms and Legacy

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla |

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, renowned for their luxurious bridal wear, view their creations as heirloom pieces. “Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture garments are heirloom pieces to be re-worn and passed to next generation,” says the duo. The grandeur of their work was on full display at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, where the bride’s traditional Panetar bridal ensemble showcased intricate zardosi work and personal touches like a custom AR brooch. The duo has often mentioned that they don’t craft dresses, but family legacies.

Rahul Mishra: Artistry Beyond the Event

Rahul Mishra |

For Rahul Mishra, whose creations have graced Paris Haute Couture Week and numerous international galas, haute couture is akin to art. “Haute couture pieces are meticulously crafted over months—sometimes up to six. They are designed as one-of-a-kind art pieces for individual clients,” Mishra explains. Each creation is a labour of love, representing a unique investment in the client's wardrobe.

Post-event, these pieces often remain in the hands of their clients as cherished art. Mishra highlights, “Many clients view these garments as investments. They may loan them to museums or use them in exhibitions. Bridal couture, though made to order, is also limited in number, allowing clients to enjoy exclusivity without the singularity of haute couture.”

Rahul Mishra |

Mishra recounts an example of a Dutch bride who wore a couture lehenga for her wedding and later framed it as a piece of art. Such stories underscore the transformative journey of haute couture from the runway to treasured keepsake. Another instance involves a British bride who wore a custom gown at the Giza pyramids—a garment that’s likely to be revered as a family heirloom.

Suneet Varma: The Role of Celebrity and Media

Suneet Varma |

Suneet Varma, a stalwart in Indian fashion known for his celebration wear and one of the India’s foremost couturier, reveals how haute couture pieces navigate their post-event lives. “Celebrities frequently wear our designs for high-profile events and awards nights. These pieces are often handled with the utmost care by stylists to prevent any damage,” Varma says.

The designer adds, “After the event, if a piece has been well-received, we may produce multiple samples for editorial shoots and celebrity appearances. Once the buzz dies down, these pieces are often put on sale. The initial impact, driven by celebrity endorsements and media coverage, provides substantial value, making it a win-win situation.”

Suneet Varma |

Varma’s approach highlights the cyclical nature of haute couture, where designs benefit from the glamour of celebrity appearances and then transition to broader audiences through sales and media exposure.

In conclusion, haute couture pieces undergo a fascinating transformation after the event. Whether they become cherished artworks, media stars, or heirlooms, these garments continue to captivate and inspire. Through the eyes of designers like Rahul Mishra, Suneet Varma, Manish Malhotra, and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, we see that haute couture is not just about fashion but about creating enduring legacies.