Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception: Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Around Venue After X User Posts 'Bomb... At Ambani's Wedding' Update

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception: Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Around Venue After X User Posts 'Bomb... At Ambani's Wedding'

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police are investigating the identity of an X (formerly Twitter) user who made a suspicious post about 'a bomb at the Ambani wedding.' Despite considering the post a hoax, the police heightened security around the wedding venue of Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, said a report by the Hindustan Times.

A senior police officer informed HT on Sunday night that they were aware of the post but did not register an FIR. However, they remained cautious and increased security as a precaution.

Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, tied the knot in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday.

What Does The Post On X Say?

The post in question was made by an X user with the handle @FFSFIR, stating, "my mind is wondering shamelessly that half of the world would go upside down tomorrow of a b0 m b went off at the ambani wedding. Trillions of dollars in one pin code."

Police Probe Launched To Find Out Motive Behind Posting

While the police have not registered a formal complaint, they are trying to identify the person behind the post and determine the motive. The police had already implemented stringent security measures at the wedding venue and the surrounding area at BKC to ensure the safety of the event, which included receptions on Saturday and Sunday attended by numerous dignitaries from around the world. The police officer emphasized that despite assessing the post as a hoax, they did not take any risks and took extra precautions.

The alert about the suspicious tweet was received on Saturday night, prompting immediate police response and investigation. Despite the post being deemed a hoax, the Mumbai Police's social media monitoring team is continuing to investigate the matter to ensure there are no further security threats.

2 Held For Gatecrashing Wedding Functions

In a separate incident, the Mumbai Police arrested two individuals for attempting to gatecrash the wedding without an invitation. The suspects were identified as Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri (26), a YouTuber, and Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh (28), who claimed to be a businessman. They reportedly travelled from Andhra Pradesh to attend the wedding.

The police registered separate cases against both individuals. Alluri and Sheikh entered the venue through different gates but were caught by security officers due to their suspicious behaviour. They were arrested, taken to the police station and booked. The police later released them after issuing notices and taking legal action.