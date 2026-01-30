Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned In City From February 1 During Peak Hours; What's Allowed & What's Not?

Mumbai: Heavy vehicles banned during peak hours | -

Mumbai: In a bid to tackle worsening traffic congestion and improve road safety, the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) have announced a fresh set of restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles within the city. The new rules will come into effect from February 1, officials confirmed.

Under the order, heavy vehicles will be barred from entering Mumbai during peak traffic hours, from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 9 pm. Traffic police officials said these time slots witness the highest vehicular movement, and the presence of large, slow-moving vehicles during these hours majorly increases the risk of accidents and traffic bottlenecks.

Authorities cited the sharp rise in the number of vehicles and the ongoing infrastructure projects across Mumbai as key reasons behind frequent gridlocks. Heavy vehicles tend to slow down traffic flow and make commuting difficult for motorists, two-wheeler riders and pedestrians during peak hours, according to officials.

Stricter Rules For South Mumbai

The restrictions are even tighter in South Mumbai. As per the new order, all heavy vehicles, including luxury buses, will be completely banned from entering South Mumbai between 7 am and 12 midnight. Only vehicles transporting essential goods will be allowed during this period.

Heavy vehicles will be permitted in South Mumbai only between 12 midnight and 7 am. Luxury buses carrying passengers, however, will not be allowed to enter South Mumbai even during permitted hours, according to reports. In addition, heavy vehicles remain banned on the Eastern Freeway round the clock, with the sole exception of buses.

List Of Exempted Vehicles

Certain categories of vehicles have been exempted from the restrictions. These include vehicles transporting essential commodities such as vegetables, milk, bread, bakery products, drinking water, petrol, diesel and kerosene. Ambulances, school buses and government or semi-government vehicles will also be allowed to operate without restrictions. Luxury buses carrying passengers will be permitted to enter Mumbai, but they will not be allowed in South Mumbai during restricted hours.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar said the primary objective of the order is to ease pressure on city roads during peak hours. “Heavy vehicles occupy more road space and move slowly, which leads to longer travel times for other road users. These restrictions are aimed at smoother traffic flow,” he said as quoted by Times Now.

Parking Rules Tightened

The traffic police have also tightened parking norms for heavy vehicles. Such vehicles will now be allowed to park only in private or rented parking spaces, or in authorised pay-and-park zones. Parking on public roads has been strictly prohibited. Only two water tankers will be permitted to park near water supply points on nearby roads.

Officials noted that a draft of the order was first issued in September 2017, inviting public suggestions and objections. After reviewing the feedback and assessing the growing pressure on Mumbai’s limited road space, the final order has now been enforced.

