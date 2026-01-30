Mumbai News: Parts Of SoBo Plunges Into Darkness After Sudden Power Outage, Best Officials Say Traffic Led To Delay In Resoration

Parts Of SoBo Plunges Into Darkness After Sudden Power Outage, Best Officials Say Traffic Led To Delay In Resoration | File

Mumbai: On Thursday evening, the entire section from Gopalrao Deshmukh Road (formerly Peddar Road) to Haji Ali, including the Mahalaxmi temple, plunged into darkness for an hour, after suddenly power outage. The residents of South Mumbai, particularly the areas of Breach Candy, Peddar Road, Malabar Hill and nearby are aggravated by the frequent power outages, urging the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) to look for a permanant solution.

Officials from BEST said, "There was a 11 kv feeder tripping, which was immediately repaired by staff on duty. However, the traffic enroute delayed the power restoration, as the staff travels by jeeb to Malabar Hill recieving station and then to other substations to correct the faults. The report will be available on Friday."

However, this is not the first time the area has been a sudden blackout. Outages are becoming more common in this older, densely populated pockets with mixed residential and commercial loads. There have been several recent incidents of blackouts on the Coastal Road stretches in south Mumbai, including the underpasses.

Tushar Prabhoo, a resident of Malabar Hill said, "In last one and half year, we are experiencing frequently power outages, then we have ever On Thursday, around 6 pm, I was working on my computer and the electricity went off suddenly. When I called the helpline number, I was told it can take upto 1 and half hour for power to restore. Thankfully it was restored within an hour."

"It affects work as many people work from home. Several times we experience the bulbs flicker, indicating overload. There are many new projects underway in south Mumbai, new high-rises have come up, and there is high possibility of the electricity outages happening due to overload on their old systems."

Also Watch:

"In the recent BMC elections, we put forth power outages as one of the top issues in this area to the candidates. We hope the newly elected corporators look into this issue and follow-up with the BEST officials," Prabhoo added.

In November last year, a late-night power outage on the coastal road's south Mumbai section was captured and was shared widely on the social media, that only headlights were providing illumination on the carriageway. The incident was criticised by many as inconsistent with expectations from one of the city’s most visible infrastructure investments.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/