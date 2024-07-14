 Mumbai Police Arrests Andhra YouTuber, Businessman For Entering Anant-Radhika Wedding Venue Without Invitation
Mumbai Police Arrests Andhra YouTuber, Businessman For Entering Anant-Radhika Wedding Venue Without Invitation

Separate cases have been registered against both of them by Mumbai's BKC police

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
PTI

Mumbai Police have arrested two people for sneaking into Jio World Convention Centre, the wedding venue of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, without an invitation

According to the police, one of the individuals is Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri (26), a YouTuber, and the other is Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh (28), who claimed to be a businessman.

Separate cases registered against both

Separate cases have been registered against both of them by Mumbai's BKC police. They came from Andhra Pradesh to attend the wedding. After issuing notices and taking legal action, the police released the accused in both cases.

The high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was attended by several distinguished guests from various fields, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the event, PM Modi was seen in a cheerful moment with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Videos from the event surfaced online, showing moments where Anant and Radhika sought PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet.

The 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, which followed the grand wedding festivities on Friday, July 12, saw PM Modi taking part in a religious puja conducted by a priest.

Political figures present included Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among others. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh were also part of the celebrations.

