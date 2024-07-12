5 Fashion Designers Who Designed Outfits For Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities

Instagram

When it comes to blending opulence with tradition, there's no one better than the Ambanis. As the excitement builds for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, the spotlight isn't just on the couple but also on their sartorial choices. While the long-term love birds are set to enter a new phase of their lives today (July 12), let's look back at their pre-wedding ensembles and the top five designers that dominated the Ambani wardrobe.

Manish Malhotra

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra has been an A-list designer for the Ambanis. Not one or two, but the brand created several custom outfits for each member of the family. From custom-made lehengas to Hyderabadi suits and gorgeous sarees, Indian philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani graced some of the pre-wedding ceremonies wearing Manish Malhotra couture.

Apart from the groom's mother, Nita, bride-to-be Radhika Merchant, Isha, Shloka, and Akash Ambani also opted for Manish Malhotra outfits.

Check out the looks below:

Anamika Khanna

After Manish Malhotra, popular couturier Anamika Khanna created some of the most-talked-about Ambani ensembles for the pre-wedding rituals. From Radhika's haldi look to Shloka's custom lehenga, the fashion designer seamlessly blended traditional attire with modernity, taking wedding fashion to the next level.

Check out the looks below:

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

When talking about Ambani's royal and regal fashion, we cannot miss the iconic designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Radhika's chandelier-inspired lehenga, Anant's gold navy blue bandh gala suit, and Shloka's Rabadi Tharad ghagra at the pre-wedding rituals were all created by them.

Check out the looks below:

Tarun Tahiliani

Next on the list is ace designer Tarun Tahiliani, who made the Ambani ladies' beauty stand out with their stunning looks. The brand's exquisite lehenga collection was graced by Radhika, Isha, and Shloka. Each piece of attire boasted intricate embroidery and stunning embellishments that exuded versatility in their traditional fashion.

Check out the looks below:

Falguni Shane Peacock

Falguni Shane Peacock's bejeweled lehenga collection was the sartorial choice for Nita and Isha Ambani for Anant and Radhika pre-wedding events. Nita Ambani's pink lehenga caught everyone's attention online as the look enhanced her elegant charm.

On the other hand, Nita's daughter, Isha Ambani, also opted for Falguni Shane Peacock's stunning coral lehenga adorned with Swarovski stones with over 160,000 silver crystals, and a variety of multicolored gemstones.

Check out the looks below:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on Friday (July 12) in Mumbai's BKC. According to reports, the wedding rituals began at 3 pm. The varmala ceremony is scheduled for 8 pm, followed by pheras at 9:30 pm.