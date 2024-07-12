 Anant-Radhika Wedding: Here Is Business Reason Behind Sabyasachi's 'Absence' At Grand Ambani Event
Anant-Radhika Wedding: Here Is Business Reason Behind Sabyasachi's 'Absence' At Grand Ambani Event

And this is precisely what has come to pass over the past few months with the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding. From the grand celebration to big names, it has it all. One thing that, according to many online is missing. And it is the wedding dresses from famed Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Updated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Photo by Varinder Chawla

Indian weddings or fat Indian weddings, as the name suggests, have acquired legendary status for their size and grandeur like no other. And when it comes to the wedding of the richest family in the country, the event is only bound get greater than any other.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's label is partly owned by another business conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group. It was in 2021 that it was reported that the Kumaramangalam Birla-led company was all set to acquire 51 per cent of the company for close to a whopping Rs 400 crore.

Mukherjee and his label Sabyasachi are known for stunning bridal wear, hence, his absence from one of the biggest weddings of the year is conspicuous and has baffled many. But, according to many eagle-eyed observers, there is a business reason for it.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's label is partly owned by another business conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group. It was in 2021 that it was reported that the Kumaramangalam Birla-led company was all set to acquire 51 per cent of the company for close to a whopping Rs 400 crore.

Another reason added to this is Reliance and thereby Ambani's own foray into elite fashion. The Mukesh Ambani-led group's fashion arm, Reliance Brands Limited, digged into the field with a remarkable 40 per cent stake purchase in Manish Malhotra's MM Styles.

In addition, the Mumbai-based company also put its money into Indian designer Ritu Kumar's business, buying 52 per cent of business. The Ambanis have also put their money in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, by award-winning fashion designer Sandeep Khosla.

In addition, the Mumbai-based company also put its money into Indian designer Ritu Kumar's business, buying 52 per cent of business. The Ambanis have also put their money in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, by award-winning fashion designer Sandeep Khosla.

These factors could have played a role in the Ambanis strategically eluding the Sabyasachi aesthetic presence from the wedding scene.

On the last day of the trading week, on Friday, July 12, Reliance shares declined 0.28 per cent or Rs 8.75, to Rs 3,152.55. 

