 RBI Introduces Major Changes: IPO Financing Limit Raised To ₹25 Lakh, Infrastructure Projects Boosted By Cheaper Lending
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Introduces Major Changes: IPO Financing Limit Raised To ₹25 Lakh, Infrastructure Projects Boosted By Cheaper Lending

RBI Introduces Major Changes: IPO Financing Limit Raised To ₹25 Lakh, Infrastructure Projects Boosted By Cheaper Lending

The move comes after the State Bank of India had requested the regulator to allow such financing. Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the central bank has removed the regulatory ceiling on lending against listed debt securities.

IANS Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced a major set of changes to make bank credit more accessible for companies and individuals. The central bank has decided to allow banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates, while also easing restrictions on lending against shares and debt securities. Governor Sanjay Malhotra, after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, said that the RBI will put in place an enabling framework to help banks provide loans for acquisitions.

The move comes after the State Bank of India had requested the regulator to allow such financing. Malhotra also said that the central bank has removed the regulatory ceiling on lending against listed debt securities. At the same time, the lending limit against shares has been increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore per individual. For IPO financing, the limit has been raised from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per person.

Read Also
RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Slashes India’s Inflation Rate Forecast To 2.6% From 3.1%
article-image

This change, effective from October 1, 2024, will especially help high net worth individuals (HNIs) to apply for larger amounts in public offerings. The RBI has also decided to make lending cheaper for infrastructure projects. It will reduce risk weights on loans given by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to high-quality infrastructure projects.

Alongside, the regulator has withdrawn a 2016 rule that discouraged lending to large borrowers with bank exposure above Rs 10,000 crore. This is expected to boost overall credit availability in the system. On regulatory timelines, Malhotra said that the expected credit loss (ECL) framework and the Basel 3 capital framework will come into effect from 2027, giving banks enough time to adjust.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Issues Fresh Tender For Construction Of 2 Vehicular Bridges, Work To Begin Soon
Mumbai: BMC Issues Fresh Tender For Construction Of 2 Vehicular Bridges, Work To Begin Soon
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC & Traffic Police To Cancel Licences Of Drivers Misusing BRT Lanes; Insurance & Mediclaim To Be Denied For Accidents
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC & Traffic Police To Cancel Licences Of Drivers Misusing BRT Lanes; Insurance & Mediclaim To Be Denied For Accidents
President Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Big Insult' To US If Nobel Peace Prize Isn't Awarded To Him
President Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Big Insult' To US If Nobel Peace Prize Isn't Awarded To Him
Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies On Wednesday
Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies On Wednesday

Experts noted that the RBI’s decisions are aimed at encouraging more lending by banks, supporting corporate acquisitions, boosting IPO participation, and making funds more easily available for infrastructure and business growth.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBI Introduces Major Changes: IPO Financing Limit Raised To ₹25 Lakh, Infrastructure Projects...

RBI Introduces Major Changes: IPO Financing Limit Raised To ₹25 Lakh, Infrastructure Projects...

RBI Makes 5 Powerful Moves, From Interest Rates To Rupee & Rural Banks — What It Means For You &...

RBI Makes 5 Powerful Moves, From Interest Rates To Rupee & Rural Banks — What It Means For You &...

Gold Futures Surge ₹535 To All-Time High Of ₹1,17,800 Per 10g, US Govt Shutdown Triggers...

Gold Futures Surge ₹535 To All-Time High Of ₹1,17,800 Per 10g, US Govt Shutdown Triggers...

RBI’s New Announcements Reshape Banking Rules, What It Means For Banks, Businesses & You

RBI’s New Announcements Reshape Banking Rules, What It Means For Banks, Businesses & You

'Navi Mumbai International Airport Is A Monument Shaped By Thousands Of Hands & Hearts': Gautam...

'Navi Mumbai International Airport Is A Monument Shaped By Thousands Of Hands & Hearts': Gautam...