 Maharashtra’s Big Step To Become India’s GCC Hub, ANSR Signs Historic MOU For New GCC City
Maharashtra takes a historic leap as ANSR signs an MOU to develop a Global Capability Centre city at Raigad-Pen. The government promises full support to make Maharashtra the GCC capital of India.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
ANSR Leaders Visit Maharashtra. (Photo From X (Twitter) |

Mumbai: It was a pleasure to welcome Shri Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO of ANSR Inc, along with Co-Founder Vikram Ahuja and other senior officials. ANSR is the world’s largest company specializing in setting up and running Global Capability Centres (GCCs). They manage over 200 GCCs globally and employ more than 200,000 people. ANSR is a pioneer in this important industry.

Historic MOU Signed for GCC City Development

We are excited to announce that ANSR has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a new GCC city at the Raigad-Pen Growth Centre. This centre is a joint venture with MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority). This agreement marks a major milestone for Maharashtra.

Government Support and New GCC Policy

The timing of this development is special because the State Cabinet just approved the GCC policy yesterday, on the auspicious day of MahaNavmi. The Government of Maharashtra is fully committed to supporting this project and ensuring fast progress.

article-image

Maharashtra on the Path to GCC Leadership

With this initiative, Maharashtra is well on its way to becoming the GCC capital of India. The state aims to attract more investments and create thousands of jobs through this new GCC city, boosting growth and opportunities for everyone.

