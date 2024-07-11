Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Grand Wedding: Ambanis Hire Falcon 2000 Jets For Guests, A-List Celebrities And Lavish Celebrations In Mumbai

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Grand Wedding |

The dream city Mumbai is abuzz with excitement as after months of planning and vibrant festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to a glamorous party in Portofino, Italy one after the another, Anant Ambani and his longtime fiancée, Radhika Merchant, is finally set to wed on July 12, 2024 (Friday).

The pre-wedding celebrations of the Anant and Radhika has had already set the stage for what many believe to be one of the most expensive wedding of the decade. The business tycoon and billionaire, Mukesh Ambani is known for his penchant for hosting lavish events, has spared no expense for this special occasion.

The duo has been a major social media sensation for a couple of months due to their upcoming wedding.

About Falcon 2000

To accommodate their high-profile guests, the Ambanis spared no expense. According to multiple reports, the family has hires three Falcon-2000 jets from Club One Air, an air charter company. Moreover, the reports added that these jets will be making multiple rounds across the country to ferry guests to the event of Anant and Radhika wedding.

The Dassault Falcon 2000 series jets is capable of accommodating can g up to 10 passengers each and can travel distances of up to 2,841 nautical miles (5,262 km) at speeds reaching Mach 0.85-0.862.

Dassault Falcon 2000 | Wikipedia

Wedding Venue

The luxurious grand wedding ceremony is set to take place tomorrow (July 12) at the Reliance owned Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Jio World Convention Center located at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, spans over 1,108,812 square feet, and features five modular halls, 25 meeting rooms, and a grand ballroom.

Traffic Advisory

Ahead of the wedding ceremony of the youngest son of India's wealthiest man, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issues a traffic advisory, particularly the Bandra-Kurla Complex region. The traffic authorities have brought many restrictions to the nearby venue where the event is scheduled.

The Mumbai Traffic Police in a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic."

Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/KeERCC3ikw — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 5, 2024

The Ambani's Lavish Weddings

The business Moghul Mukesh and Nita Ambani are no strangers to hosting grand weddings as was seen it the case of their other two children.

Earlier, in 2018, of their daughter Isha Ambani's wedding as well as their middle child Akash Ambani's 2019 wedding also garnered significant media attention.

But this time, it is much more than that as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is even much more spectacular, with its extensive media coverage and high-profile guest list.

Pre-Wedding festivities

The pre-wedding festivities started off in March in Jamnagar, Gujarat, featuring a big performance by global pop icon Rihanna.

In addition, during this event, the Ambanis inaugurated Vantara, a large-scale wildlife animal rescue, cave conservation, and rehabilitation center.

In May, the celebrations continued on a luxury cruise ship with stops in Rome, Cannes, and Portofino. This star-studded event saw Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many others in attendance.

Justin Bieber also performed at a Sangeet ceremony organized by the Ambanis ahead of the wedding.