Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gujju Core' Wins Hearts At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Mehendi Ceremony

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 11, 2024
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has once again proved herself to be a true fashion icon as she graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's mehendi ceremony in an enchanting ensemble
All images from Varinder Chawla
Channelling her inner 'gujju chori', Janhvi donned a heavily embellished Gujarati-style lehenga from the shelves of designer Anamika Khanna
The lehenga choli was beautifully adorned with colourful motifs and intricate thread work, complemented by symmetrical mirror details around the border
The exquisite lehenga was paired with an embellished blouse with a plunging neckline, and the purple dupatta was draped in a classic pleated style with a golden belt
To enhance her regal look, she wore a statement choker set with colourful beaded details, matching earrings and shiny bangles
For her hair, she opted for a middle-part sleek bun adorned with flowers
The 'Dhadak' actress' Gujarati fit stood out as one of the best looks from the Ambani event on Wednesday night
