Shloka Mehta Adorns A Tissue Saree Worth Rs 60,000 At Anant-Radhika's Mehndi Ceremony

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 11, 2024
Shloka Mehta has been acing the fashion game in the past few weeks. She dazzled in every outfit she wore for the ceremonies and the pre-wedding celebrations.
All images from Canva
Last evening, on July 10, the Ambani's hosted a Mehndi ceremony. Though many celebs and family members attended the ceremony, Shloka Mehta's outfit stood out and only for right reasons.
For the function, Shloka wore a House of Masaba green silk saree with 'Paan-Patti' motif in pita and gota kaam blouse piece.
Her green tissue saree is what caught everyone's eye. This tissue saree is reportedly worth Rs. 60,000 and she paired it with heavy jewelry and custom dupatta.
Instead of opting for diamond jewellry, Shloka decided to accessorize her look with her Nani ma's gold jewellry.
Shloka managed to blend tradition and fashion by adorning this outfit.
Shloka Mehta's gold neckpiece came with matching earrings and maang tika. She had subtle make-up on and she'd styled her hair wavy. This elevated her look.